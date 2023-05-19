POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 51-year-old Philippa Malek who is missing.
Although Philippa is from North Devon, she was last seen on Dryden Road in Exeter at around 2pm today, Friday, May 19.
She is described as a white female, about 5ft 8in tall, with brown/blonde hair worn in a bob. She was last seen wearing a blue and white playsuit and flipflops.
She had a nose piercing and is not believed to be carrying anything with her.
If you have seen Philippa or know of her whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999 quoting log number 427 of May 19.