DO you recognise this man?
British Transport Police Officers investigating a hate crime on-board a train between Exeter and Crediton have released CCTV images in connection.
After a train departed Exeter St David’s Station, at around 4.15pm on November 4, a man accused a group of people on the service of being too loud.
He then began directing abuse at them, including making transphobic comments to one member of the group.
Officers would like to speak to the man in the images, as he may have information that could help their ongoing investigation.
Anyone who recognises him, or has any information that may help the investigation, can contact British Transport Police by texting 61016 or calling 0800 405040, quoting reference 498 of November 4.
Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
