POLICE are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 61-year-old Stephen Sturman who has been reported missing from the West Devon area.
Stephen was last seen in Iddesleigh, near Winkleigh, on Monday, February 26.
Stephen Sturman. (DCP)
His family and friends have been looking for him and are appealing for help to find him.
Stephen is described as a white male, stocky build with blonde hair and last seen wearing jeans, trainers and a shirt.
He currently has short hair, not as appears in the second image.
If seen, please contact Devon and Cornwall Police on 999 and quote log 0836 of 27/02/24.