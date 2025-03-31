POLICE are asking for the public’s help to locate a 50-year-old man reported missing from Moretonhampstead.
Officers are concerned for the welfare of Gary Fishleigh who was last seen in the area of Moretonhampstead around 12.50pm today, March 31.
Searches and enquiries are being carried out to find him and the public are being urged to report any sightings or information to police.
Gary is described as white and 5ft 2ins tall.
He was last seen wearing dark blue jeans, a yellow fronted T-shirt with blue sleeves, dark trainers with yellow accents and sunglasses. Gary also wears a vial of ashes on a necklace.
He was carrying a dark-coloured rucksack and may be in possession of a red mountain bike.
Anyone who sees Gary or knows of his whereabouts is asked to contact police on 999, quoting log number 338 of 31/03/25.