DEVON and Cornwall Police is seeking the public’s help to trace a 38-year-old man from Crediton.
Marcus Wills is wanted in connection with a report of non-fatal strangulation.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate Wills and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts and to report any sightings.
Wills is described as being a slim white male and is believed to currently have short brown shaved hair and facial stubble.
He often wears glasses.
He has links to Crediton and Exeter.
Anyone who sees Wills is asked to not approach him and call police on 999 immediately, quoting reference log 601 of March 15.