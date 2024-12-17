Three people have been seriously injured in a single vehicle collision on Exeter Road (the B3260) in Okehampton.
Police were called to the accident close to Country Lanes Garden Centre at 3.15am this morning (Tuesday, December 17) and the road remains closed.
Fire crew also attended to free the three occupants of the vehicle who were taken to hospital.
The B3260 is closed at the scene of the crash near Country Lanes Garden Centre. Delays are expected in the area with access to the A30 impacted.
In a statement, Devon and Cornwall Police said: “Police were called at around 3.15am on Tuesday 17 December following reports of a single vehicle road traffic collision on the B3260 at Okehampton.
“Fire and ambulance service both also called. Three occupants of the vehicle have been seriously injured and taken to hospital. The road remains closed at this time for investigation work to take place.”