Amended plans for 68 new homes in Lifton have been submitted following safety concerns over the proposed drainage strategy in the original application.
Lifton Parish councillors raised serious concerns over the safety of the proposed construction of two attenuation ponds. One attenuation pond has already been built on the site, but councillors have argued that the single-bar boundary fence around it does not adequately prevent residents from entering the water.
Planning consultants have now submitted plans that remove the two proposed attenuation ponds in favour of an underground tank and other sustainable drainage measures, such as permeable paving, rain gardens and drainage planters.
They said: “The ponds have been removed due to engineering challenges and viability considerations. With respect to the Phase 1 pond, an RPSA report was undertaken. This advised on the installation of a life ring and knee rail fencing, all of which have been installed.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.