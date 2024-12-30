Community champions and unsung heroes from West Devon and further afield have been celebrated in the King’s 2025 New Year Honours, published today.
This year’s recipients have been awarded for their outstanding contributions across all sectors, but in particular community champions and selfless giving are recognised.
Among the region’s recipients are a top actress, an RNLI volunteer/worker, a couple who set up a cancer charity for children, the founder of a faith-based animal protection charity, a worldwide expert on airborne hazards and a leading Girl Guider and adoption worker.
Acclaimed actor Carey Mulligan, 39, of Exeter, receives the CBE for services to drama. She has received accolades for her screen and stage work, including a British Academy Film Award, in addition to nominations for three Academy Awards, four Golden Globe Awards, and a Tony Award.
Her breakthrough role came as a 1960s schoolgirl in the coming-of-age film An Education (2009), for which she won the BAFTA Award for Best Actress and received a nomination for the Academy Award for Best Actress.
Her highest-grossing release was the period drama The Great Gatsby (2013). For her performance in the Broadway revival of David Hare's Skylight (2015), she was nominated for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play. She received further Academy Award nominations for her portrayals of a vigilante in the black comedy Promising Young Woman (2020) and Felicia Montealegre in the biopic Maestro (2023).
She is married to Marcus Mumford, of the folk rock band Mumford & Son.
Dr Matthew Craig Hort, principal fellow, atmospheric dispersion and air quality, at the Met Office, Exeter, has been recognised with the OBE for services to atmospheric dispersion science and emergency response.
He is an expert on the risks and potential dispersion of airborne hazards such as radiological, volcanic eruptions; industrial or other accidents or fires; airborne plant and animal diseases; and air quality.
His highest profile work was on the eruption of volcanic ash from the Eyjafjallajökull volcano in Iceland in 2010, grounding planes across north-western Europe and parts of North America.
Dr Hort said: “The eruption in 2010 was highly significant for the North Atlantic region due to density of the airspace and therefore the number of flights that were affected. This unprecedented impact required science teams to work rapidly with experts from Iceland, The British Geological Survey, the aviation industry and regulators.”
He also advised on the Fukushima nuclear incident in Japan, in 2011, and the Grenfell tower disaster, in 2017.
“The rapid development of joint modelling during the Fukushima nuclear incident incident led to the creation of new UK multi-agency capability.”
“The diversity of challenges requires experts from many organisations to work together. It has been my immense privilege to work with many exceptional people from whom I have learnt and relied upon.”
Dr Hort is a named expert for dispersion hazards on the UK Government’s SAGE (Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies). He advised the Government on preparations for a new coronavirus wave in winter 2020/21.
Matthew Hort added: “I consider myself to have been incredibly lucky to work with many exceptional people in many organisations. I have relied upon them, and I am very aware that everything I have achieved has been a team activity. I would therefore like to thank all of them for their expertise and friendship.”
David John Haines, 70, of Looe, is awarded the BEM, for services to safety in his roles with the RNLI.
Looe recently recorded its thousandth service call and David has been involved in all these ‘shouts’, which are attributed with saving 65 lives and aiding 763 people.
David said: “I was very surprised and pleased to be told I would receive this honour and very proud and humbled to be recognised in this way. I could only have achieved it with the help of all the volunteer crew, and fundraisers from the Looe lifeboat station over the past 32 years.
“Its been very rewarding being a volunteer for the RNLI which is such a fantastic organisation saving lives at sea.”
He was recognised with a special Rotary Award for his vocational and voluntary working in 2018 and the RNLI’s 30-year Long Service Award in 2022.
The honour inscription says: A ‘humble hero whose legacy transcends accolades, his selfless devotion is an inspiration to everyone in guaranteeing a path of service, courage, and kindness for generations to come.’
Sarah White, 49 and her husband Ken. 57, of Torrington, have been recognised with the award of a British Empire Medal each for services to children and young people with paediatric cancer.
They founded Supershoes, to empower children and young people fighting cancer in the UK, enhancing physical and emotional well-being whilst raising awareness.
Sarah said: “We are delighted to receive the BEM from HRH the King and do so on behalf of all of the volunteer team of Supershoes.
“Throughout our years with Supershoes, we have had the honour to work with so many people who are also absolutely deserving of an award. We have witnessed first-hand the extraordinary commitment and kindness of our incredible volunteers and the amazing fundraising efforts of our unwavering supporters who always go the extra mile.
“It is the bravest children and their families that we have the privilege to serve that have truly touched our hearts. It therefore feels somewhat surreal, albeit hugely humbling that we are both to receive the British Empire Medal from His Majesty the King.”
Supershoes has donated over 6000 pairs of shoes to children across the UK and raised over £25k to provide children with a unique pair of shoes they can wear with pride. They provide personalised Converse trainers decorated with amazing designs chosen by the young person, ranging from family pets to film stars.
Ken is a trustee ensuring activities align with the charity’s constitution and long-term strategic objectives He secured over 350 artists, 18 administrative volunteers and five trustees. It costs between £70 and £100 to create a pair of Supershoes, so Sarah’s outstanding leadership and work to fundraise and raise awareness of the charity has been vital.
Now over 350 volunteer artists spend at least 10 hours creating each pair of shoes to send to children across the country who are battling cancer.
Supershoes have partnered with cancer charity, Young Lives Vs Cancer as a referring partner, making it easier for people to access their services and complements the practical, financial and emotional support that Young Lives VsCancer provides.
Sarah’s original goal when founding Supershoes was to deliver 52 pairs a year, however she now processes over 50 referrals a week. In 2015, her exceptional voluntary work was recognised by Prime Minister David Cameron with a Points of Light award.
Katherine Friedrich BEM, 62, of Paignton, is honoured for services to the homeless in Torbay.
For Christmas 2017 she organised a local centre to stage a Christmas dinner for every homeless person, ensuring that they were not alone at Christmas. She transformed the charity into one to help people who struggle, people who are sofa-surfing and families on low incomes. She has ‘quietly and humbly’ built an organisation that literally saves lives and provides love and care.
She has worked with other dedicated and professional people in all her roles. Her roles include supporting a voluntary adoption agency (Families for Children). She chairs adoption panels placing children with loving families. In addition and ensures families receive adoption support, using her own experiences of being an adopter herself of a child with additional needs.
She helped change the Devon Families for Children adoption agency into one with a national reputation and Ofsted outstanding ratings. She has tirelessly supported the Girl Guides over 70 years. She was county commissioner for 10 years. She has enabled change in Guiding from 'camping fun and practical knowledge' to concentrating on development of leadership and professionalism in girls and young women.
She has been an active and dynamic trustee for the Devon Historic Churches Trust. Helped raise over £1million to transform it into a strong, proactive organisation.
Barbara Lesley Gardner, 61, MBE, of Ivybridge, has been recognised for for services to animal welfare.
Barbara said: "I'm deeply honoured and humbled to have received an MBE for services to animal welfare. This is a wonderful recognition of animal welfare and of all the devoted people who work tirelessly to promote it.
“AIA speaks out on the moral treatment of animals by drawing on the combined wisdom of all faiths and worldviews. It promotes social harmony by bringing faith groups together on an issue they all share a concern for.”
It is a United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) accredited organisation and a member of UNEP's Faith for Earth Coalition.
“All faiths teach compassion for animals and yet there is an enormous amount of animal suffering in the world. That is why I wanted to form an interfaith alliance of faith-based animal advocacy groups, who together can be a stronger voice for animals.”