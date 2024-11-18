A charity dress sale has raised £2,700 for Cancer Research UK.
Quinns Hairdressing provided over 400 dresses and saw 50 guests browse the rails for pre-loved frocks.
The event on Saturday, November 16 and was staged by Lesley Harris, Jill Nielson and Dawn Pitts in memory of their loved ones who died due to cancer.
The second-hand dress sale also included Bucks Fizz, a raffle, and lots of cake and was a huge success.
One attendee said on Facebook: “Just been to the Quinns Hairdressing Macmillan Cancer dress sale so many dresses so many bargains , it's on until 2pm still time to grab a bargain if you are in Oke ! And support a good cause all at once!”