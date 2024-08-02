Baking firm Rathbones Kear has recalled several crumpet products over fears they may contain pieces of metal, the Food Standards Agency (FSA) has announced.
The firm, which makes crumpets for Morrisons and Hovis, said the following products, Morrisons The Best Crumpets with Sourdough, Morrisons Savers Crumpets, Morrisons Crumpets and Hovis Crumpets, are unsafe to eat as they may contain small pieces of metal.
The suspect batches are all packaged as six-packs and have an August 6-7 ‘best before date’.
Customers who have bought the above products should return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund (a receipt is not required).
The FSA has said that point of sale notices will be displayed in all relevant retail stores.
The FSA issues product withdrawal and recall information notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.
In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued. This provides local authorities with details of specific action to be taken on behalf of consumers.