Dartmoor search and rescue teams locate man deceased in Okehmampton area
The Tavistock team from Dartmoor Search and Rescue was called out to assist in the search for a missing man on Tuesday morning in the Okehampton area.
The team was called out to join the Okehampton team at 08.06am to continue in this search for the 34-year-old Okehampton man in question who was last seen heading in the direction of Fatherford Bridge. The man had left his home the previous morning, which left the team with a wide area to search. Specialist vehicles and a dog team were deployed to help the team cover to rapidly respond to and cover the most likely rotes and sites a missing person could typically be located in. Another dog team joined the search slightly later into the morning.
The Okehampton team of Dartmoor Search and Rescue had been searching throughout the night.
The missing man was located at 2.03pm, deceased.
The teams involved in the search have said that their thoughts remain with the man’s family at this time.
