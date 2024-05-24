THE Reform UK candidate for Central Devon has welcomed the general election announcement, saying voters now have a chance “to replace the current self-serving politicians from all of the traditional parties”.
Jeffrey Leeks would be different, he claims, and serve “those who live here and be their voice in Westminster, not Westminster's voice in Central Devon”.
Reform UK is a right-wing party which started its political life as the Brexit Party in 2018. Nigel Farage was its leader from 2019 until 2021 when Richard Tice took over.
It currently has one MP, Lee Anderson, who defected from the Conservative Party in March this year.
Jeffrey Leeks said: “As Central Devon’s Reform UK prospective parliamentary candidate I’m delighted the general election has finally been called!
“Central Devon’s residents have now got the opportunity to replace the current self-serving politicians from all of the traditional parties who break promises and serve their party and not the people who should be their first priority.
“It would be a lifetime honour to dedicate my time to be the voice of this constituency and I would pledge to serve those who live here and be their voice in Westminster, not Westminster's voice in Central Devon.”
In Central Devon, which includes Crediton, Okehampton and Ashburton, YouGov has predicted in its latest poll that Reform will take home as much as 12 per cent of the vote at the general election on Thursday, July 4.
There are fears across the country that Reform could split the Tory vote – giving other parties a leg-up in their bids to oust sitting Conservative MPs.
Reform leader Richard Tice said this week his party will have candidates standing for election in 630 of the UK’s 650 constituencies.
In Central Devon, YouGov has predicted a much tighter race than in previous years, with the Conservatives gaining 33 per cent of the vote and Labour 30 per cent.
The other candidates for the Central Devon seat are sitting MP Mel Stride for the Conservative Party, Ollie Pearson for Labour, Mark Wooding for the Liberal Democrats and Gill Westcott for the Green Party.