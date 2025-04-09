AN EXCITING line-up of leading acts have been announced for this year’s outdoor Summer Sessions concerts on the Plymouth Hoe.
After the success of last year’s event in the stunning setting overlooking Plymouth Sound, Live Nation and live music promoter Cuffe & Taylor have announced The Corrs as the final headliner for Plymouth Summer Sessions.
Joining James, Pendulum, and Snow Patrol, The Corrs complete a phenomenal line-up for Plymouth Summer Sessions. With a mix of alternative rock anthems, electrifying electronic beats, and unforgettable sing-alongs, this year’s event offers something for every music fan, firmly establishing itself as a highlight in Plymouth's cultural calendar.
The full line-up is as follows: Thursday, June 12 – James, supported by Razorlight, Jamie Webster and Tom A Smith; Friday, June 13 – Pendulum with guests Wargasm, Hot Milk and Normandie; Saturday June 14 – The Corrs, supported by Natalie Imbruglia and Dea Matrona; Sunday, June 15 – Snow Patrol with guests The Lathums and Somebody’s Child.
The Corrs —Andrea, Sharon, Caroline, and Jim— bring their fusion of Celtic music and pop rock as Ireland’s first family of music. They are influenced by traditional folk and polished pop. Since their debut album ‘Forgiven Not Forgotten’ in 1995, they’ve sold over 40 million albums, spawning hits like Breathless and Runaway. They performed at Nelson Mandela’s 86th birthday and the late Queen’s Jubilee in 2002.
Following a magical return to live touring in Southeast Asia and Australia in late 2023, the band’s performance at Plymouth Summer Sessions promises to be another unforgettable chapter in their sensational career, celebrating three decades of timeless music.
An afternoon of '90s nostalgia is promised with the Corrs’ guest Natalie Imbruglia who rose to fame in the mid-1990s for her role in the TV soap Neighbours, before a debut album ‘Left of the Middle’ in 1997. The album's lead single ‘Torn’ became an international hit, Natalie released six studio albums and sold more than ten million copies worldwide, winning eight ARIA Awards, two BRIT Awards, one Billboard Music Award, one Silver Clef Award and three GRAMMY nominations. She will set the tone for what promises to be a beautiful prelude to The Corrs.
The Wigan act Lathums support Snow Patrol with an earnest indie sound. They are famous for their UK No.1 albums How Beautiful Life Can Be and From Nothing To A Little Bit More, similar to The Smiths and Arctic Monkeys. Their new third album is Matter Does Not Define.
Somebody’s Child, another indie sound, supporting Snow Patrol, earn comparisons to The War on Drugs and Bloc Party, both of whom the band recently supported. Their 2023 debut album Somebody’s Child was praised by the Clash.
Pendulum guests Wargasm bring their high-voltage mix of punk, metal, and electronic energy, Hot Milk bring their emotionally charged power-pop tracks and Swedish melodic rockers Normandie will play mixes of modern guitar and romantically emotive sounds.
Four-day passes and day tickets are available, via smmrsessions.com and ticketmaster.co.uk. For the latest updates fans can follow @smmrsessions on social media.