The family of a 17-year-old who died after a road traffic collision on the A3072 have paid tribute to him.
Archie George Harris, from Holsworthy, was driving a blue Ford Fiesta at the time of the collision at Blakea Bridge near Beaworthy, at around 4.05pm on Sunday, May 26. An inquest into Archie’s death has been opened and adjourned.
The teenager’s family said: “Cherished memories of our beautiful baby boy. Always in our hearts, Archie George Harris.”
Officers are urging anyone with information or dash-cam footage which may assist the investigation to contact police via ttheir website or by calling 101 quoting log 525 of 26 May.