Filmed with the help of Screen Yorkshire, Wait For Me tells the story of Alison, who, after arriving in England from Ireland, ends up working with Max, a small-time gangster at the behest of her criminal father. Max has a fixation with Alison, which is the only reason why she isn’t in prison or dead. When she meets Sam, a damaged man trying to move beyond his troubled past, he opens Alison’s eyes to the fact that life can be a beautiful thing if you meet it halfway. She comes to a stark realisation: If she doesn’t make some changes, she might not have long left in this world.