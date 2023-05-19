CREWS from seven fire stations are battling a blaze at an industrial site in Staverton this morning, Friday.
Fire Control received a call at 6.24am after receiving several reports of a fire and smoke within Barkingdon Business Park.
Nine fire engines, two water carriers an aerial ladder platform, command support unit and environmental protection unit were still at the scene shortly before 8am today.
Crews dealing with the blaze were from Newton Abbot, Bovey Tracey, Ashburton, Paignton, Ivybridge, Plympton, Torquay and Buckfastleigh.
At 7.37am fire control reports crews were using two compressed air foam supply jets, two breathing apparatus, and main jet.