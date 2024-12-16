A programme created to empower and support young women in West Devon through outdoor activities has been recognised with a prestigious award.
Girls Do Dartmoor received the People’s Choice Public Vote at the National Park Protector Awards on December 11, just a year after it started last January.
The flagship programme works with secondary schools around West Devon to empower young women who are flying under the radar or struggling due to mental health, lack of confidence or behavioural issues.
The girls, aged 12-14, spend six sessions with Katherine Koster-Shadbolt who introduces them to a new outdoor activity every week.
Katherine, a community engagement ranger, said: “Being female myself I know what the struggles are like to fit in as a teenager and with modern technology it can be even harder. I know that when I’m outside and connected to the landscape I feel so much better, so my aim is to build up these young women’s confidence and help them become their best selves.”
Girls do Dartmoor, started by Katherine, supports young women from Holsworthy Community College, Okehampton College and Tavistock College but is hoping to expand to more schools next spring.
The groups of 10-15 young women spend their first session at their secondary schools getting to know each other by making popcorn around a fire bowl.
Katherine continued: “When they first come together in the groups they’re often nervous to meet other peers but through the sessions you can see their confidence gradually increase which is really amazing.”
The activities then vary from creative tasks, bushcraft and conservation to summiting a tor on Dartmoor.
After months of dedication and hard work, Katherine picked up the People’s Choice Public Vote awards at the House of Lords alongside previous participants of the free programme from Okehampton College, Phoebe and Imogen.
“It was fantastic to receive the award, just unbelievable to be honest. It was brilliant to be able to tell everybody in the room, from politicians to campaigners to change makers, all about the programme and how important it is with two shining, beaming, young women standing next to me who benefited from Girls do Dartmoor.”
Some of the young women that Katherine has worked with during Girls do Dartmoor have expressed their gratitude towards Katherine and the programme.
In a handwritten letter, one said: “I think that Girls do Dartmoor is a great opportunity to make friends, connect with nature and be more confident. You get to try lots of things that you might not normally do such as bike riding, making pizza, fire making and just going on walks.”
Another said: “Girls do Dartmoor is very good for boosting people’s confidence and getting you out and about. It helps you do stuff you may not usually do so you get more experience on Dartmoor and making new friends.”
Katherine hopes that with Girls do Dartmoor, more outdoor activity groups for young women will spring up across the country. Especially groups for young women who may not feel schemes such as Ten Tors or DofE welcome them.