When approached for comment enquiring whether passengers paying with a card who did not pre-purchase tickets on the platform but wished to do so when on the train would face a penalty fare, GWR — the sole operator on the line — responded: “Customers must buy a ticket before they board where they are able to do so, unless, for example the vending machine is not working. They need to buy a ticket at Okehampton because there is a ticket vending machine at the station. As it does not accept cash, customers who do not have a card are able to purchase a ticket on board with cash. If a customer does not do so and travels without a valid ticket they may be liable for a penalty fare.”