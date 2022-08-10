Hatherleigh man’s death was suicide
A BUILDER killed himself with a shotgun at his parents’ home in Hatherleigh after his long-term relationship with his partner broke down during the covid pandemic, an inquest has heard.
Richard Bowman, 40, was found dead by his father Martin in a sheep shed on the family’s land at their Hatherleigh home late one afternoon on May 4 last year.
He had an injury to his head and there was a shotgun by his side. His father found a suicide note beside his son’s bed in the house.
In a statement read out at the inquest in Exeter last Friday, Martin Bowman said described how his son had come back to live in the family home earlier that year after his long-term relationship with his partner of 15 years broke down.
Father and son worked in partnership together in the successful family construction and renovation business.
Richard had broken his elbow badly at the start of March while out mountain biking, which meant he had to move home with his parents.
This came a few months after he split up with his partner of 15 years, who he had been living with in Exeter. His father said his son and his partner Hayley Smith, a mental health nurse, had previously enjoyed travelling the world, surfing and living an active outdoor lifestyle.
In 2018, they decided to buy their first home together in the St Thomas area of Exeter, which needed a lot of renovation. In a statement, Hayley said they had both worked hard on doing it up, juggling this with working. In January 2021 she ended their relationship and moved out of the house they shared.
She said in the statement that she resented the house for the impact it had had on their relationship.
She also revealed that Richard had spoken to her of what she described as ‘intrusive suicidal thoughts’ during the period when they were working on renovating their house.
She went on to describe how, after their relationship ended, she kept in touch with Richard. When he badly broke his elbow in March last year, she drove him back to his parents’ home in Hatherleigh so that he could recover there. She learnt of his death, which happened on May 4 last year, from Richard’s sister Amy, who is one of her best friends.
‘No words I choose could explain what I have lost,’ she said. ‘ I can only say that Rich was my world and my best friend’.
Richard’s father Martin said: ‘Richard was the most loving, kind and considerate person with a wicked sense of humour. He has left an enormous hole in our lives and will never be forgotten.’
A police officer called out to the Bowmans’ home in Hatherleigh on the afternoon of May 4 said he was satisfied that he had taken his own life.
A pathologist’s report read out at the inquest said there had been no traces of drugs or alcohol in Richard’s body. He had been generally in good health.
Coroner Deborah Archer recorded a verdict of suicide and gave her condolences to Richard’s family.
She said: ‘[Richard] had recently split up with his long-term partner, this had been a source of stress for him.’
She said he had been found with a shotgun wound on his head ‘which was clearly self-inflicted’.
