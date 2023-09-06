If you see missing man Colin Musson call 999 immediately
POLICE have upgraded their appeal for help in finding missing Chudleigh man Colin Musson.
Police report they are ‘continuing to grow increasingly concerned’ for the welfare of 78-year-old Mr Musson, who has been reported missing from the Chudleigh area.
A Devon & Cornwall Police spokesperson said: ‘Colin was last seen in Chudleigh, on foot, at around 11am on Friday 1 September and has not been seen or heard from since.
‘Officers have been carrying out searches and inquiries with the support of the Fire service, Coastguard and Rescue Groups but have not located him.
‘We are now appealing for the people in Chudleigh and the surrounding areas to check any sheds, outbuildings or land that could be accessed, for any signs of Colin.
‘We’d also ask for anyone with doorbell cameras or CCTV cameras to check and see if Colin is visible at any time.’
He is described as a white male of large build, balding with grey hair and has a brown age spot on his forehead. He is 5ft 9in tall.
He may be wearing a blue denim jacket, blue denim jeans and black leather shoes.
‘If you have seen Colin, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 999, quoting log number 719 of 1/9/23.