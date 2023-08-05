EXPECT conditions 'rarely encountered' in the summer time as Storm Antoni hits Devon today, Saturday.
An Amber Warning is in place until 7pm tonight from the Met Office and a spokesperson has said: 'Storm Antoni brings the potential for damaging gusts of wind.
‘Gusts of 40-50 mph are expected widely even inland, with a few spots peaking around 60 mph, while exposed coastal areas and hills could see gusts around 70 mph.
‘Such values are rarely encountered during the summer season.’
We will be bringing you updates as we receive them of the storm's passing