ANOTHER spell of rain falling onto saturated ground, may lead to further flooding and travel disruption says the Met Office as a yellow weather warning is put in place.
The warning, which covers the entirety of the South West, lasts until 3am tomorrow, Friday, January 5.
What can you expect?
► Some communities may be cut off by flooded roads
► Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures
► Possible power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses
► Homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings
► Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible