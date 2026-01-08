NATIONAL Grid has issued advice ahead of Storm Goretti on what to do in the event of a power cut.
As weather forecasts predict strong winds, rain and snow across the South West later today, the National Grid says while the electricity network is built to be resilient, extreme weather can impact power supplies and high winds may damage equipment.
National Grid Electricity Distribution has extra teams on standby to respond quickly to any impacts from the storm.
Roisin Quinn, Field Operations Director at National Grid Electricity Distribution, said: ‘Our electricity network is built to be resilient, and we prepare year-round to ensure our teams are ready to respond quickly to any damage caused by Storm Goretti.
‘We understand how worrying severe weather can be. That’s why our engineers, contact centre staff, and welfare teams are ready to support you, whatever the storm brings.
‘Our control centre will be operating 24/7 to manage supplies and coordinate rapid response if power lines are affected.
‘We’ve increased staffing across our engineering and customer contact teams to ensure we can respond swiftly and keep you informed.
‘If you experience a power cut, call 105. It’s free and connects you to our team who will do everything we can to restore your power safely and swiftly.’
National Grid Electricity Distribution has issued a power cuts checklist to help its customers get ready.
Keep the free electricity emergency number handy – call 105 to report a power cut, 24 hours a day.
Prepare your home – have a torch and a fully charged mobile phone ready, keep an external battery pack available to recharge devices. A wind-up, solar or battery-powered radio will help you stay updated. Protect sensitive equipment with a surge protector and keep non-perishable food on hand.
Check on others – monitor weather forecasts and check if neighbours, especially those who are vulnerable, need help.
Get extra support – sign up for the Priority Services Register, a free service providing tailored support to vulnerable customers.
