New Inspector Conway has set out his policing plan for the West Devon area: to build public confidence by increasing visibility, connectivity and engagement.
Inspector Conway told the Times that he is striving to achieve this in numerous ways, such as increasing mobile and foot patrols, increasing social media output and recruiting more police officers to the area, and would like to ensure that this, in turn, will build public confidence and trust in local police, thus allowing them to gather more intelligence.
Inspector Conway takes up the position from previous incumbent Mike Warriner, transitioning from headquaters at Middlemoor in Exeter. This is his fifth inspector role and brings his specialisms as a Public Order and Safety Bronze Commander and a Tactical Firearms Commander.
He has also stressed that West Devon is not only one of the safest areas in the Devon and Cornwall constabulary, but the entire country too, in which recent police data has shown that Devon and Cornwall has been ranked the fifth safest constabulary area out of 42 across the country.
