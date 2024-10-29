A new play park unveiled in a Dartmoor village has received the seal of approval from the area’s MP.
On Saturday, October 26, Rebecca Smith MP attended the opening of Crapstone Play Park.
Originally the opening was planned for September but due to bad weather the opening of the play park had to be postponed.
Crapstone is an idyllic village on the Moors in South West Devon, a little over a mile from Yelverton.
Its parish councillors have been planning a new play park since 2017 and raised around £60,000, including a £20,000 Community Fund from the National Lottery.
It is a huge improvement on the old soggy park which did little to attract new families to the village.
The play area, which the council purchased some 30 years ago, was not much more than a couple of swings, a tiny wooden fort and slide fastened to a steep dirt mound.
Its new climbing frame, swings, slide and benches have been welcomed by children, parents and grandparents alike.
Rebecca Smith MP, Member of Parliament for South West Devon, stated:
“I was delighted to attend the opening of Crapstone’s new play park and see children already making full use of the equipment.
“Cllr Susan Woollacott and Buckland Monachorum Parish Council deserve huge praise for getting the play park, with the support of the National Lottery and local donations, over the line. This excellent new amenity will provide outdoor fun for young families in the village long into the future.”