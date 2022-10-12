Okehampton Carnival parade will not go ahead
Subscribe newsletter
Okehampton Carnival Committee announced late last night that it would have to cancel the evening parade as it was unlikely to receive road closure permission in time.
The committee said that it was ‘gutted’ about the decision but, despite best efforts to secure permission, was told by advisors that it needed the Secretary of State for Transport to give permission to close the main public road through Okehampton which was unlikely to be given in time for Saturday’s event.
Karen Penna from the carnival committee said: ‘We have got some people on the case we hope will have a little bit more clout than we have. We are trying to get something planned. Obviously we are still going to do something for the children so we are not letting them down too much. We are trying to think of something.’
Carnival committee members are still planning to run the coffee morning, ‘Best Window Display’ competition and have organised a small children’s parade around Simmons Park, with at least 50 children expected to take part. Local entertainer Rob Pudner and OCRA are also still planning on providing entertainment and activities for the day.
The committee has also confirmed that everyone who has sponsored the classes will receive their money back.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |