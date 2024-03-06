The Okehampton Foodbank is calling out for more money and food donations as it supports a record number of residents.
The foodbank says its resources are now stretched to the limit and without further donations it will have to limit the number of new referrals.
To prevent this from occurrng, the foodbank has written to Mel Stride MP for his help, and is now asking for support from anyone in local government who is in a position to help.
The foodbank has helped local people from any background faced with food insecurity and hardship since 2008.
In 2008, the foodbank helped three to four people a week and by 2011 supported 25-30 families weekly. The lockdowns of 2020-2021 saw a large increase to 50 people a week.
In 2022 with the start of the war in Ukraine the foodbank welcomed an additional eight families from Ukraine.
This year, it is seeing even more demand for its services due to the Afghan Resettlement Scheme.
This has meant that large families, who have fled their homeland, are being directed to the foodbank by central and local government.
This is an additional 25-30 people, over and above the 120-130 people it supports every week.
For more information contact the Okehampton Foodbank coordinator on 07483 877378 or [email protected].
Monetary donations can be made through the website and food donations can be left at either Waitrose or Co-op but not at Lidl.