Currently, Okehampton Library is open Monday to Saturday from 9am to 5pm excluding Wednesday and Saturday when it is open from 9am to 1pm. Under the proposed changes, the library would be closed on Mondays, Wednesdays and Sundays with reduced opening hours for the rest of the week - 9:30 to 6pm on Tuesdays, 9:30 am to 5pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 9:30am to 1pm on Saturdays.