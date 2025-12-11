A 41-year-old Okehampton man attacked two women while shouting transphobic comments.
Wayne Birch, of North Street, Okehampton admitted assaulting the pair as they were walking home one evening in April this year.
Birch was drunk and punched the pair in the face in what they said was a 'completely unprovoked attack'.
Birch told Exeter magistrates he was 'really sorry' but the district judge said he had been shouting transphobic comments.
District Judge Stuart Smith said it was an 'unpleasant use of violence' and said Birch had targeted the victims.
Birch – who has previous convictions for violence – was given an eight-week suspended jail sentence and ordered to pay both victims £200 each in compensation.
