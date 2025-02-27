A 34-year-old man from Okehampton has pleaded guilty to possessing extreme pornography.
James Matthews from Kellands Lane admitted possessing seven extreme pornographic images, including movies portraying intercourse or oral sex with an animal.
Matthews also admitting possessing eight pornographic images, including movies, portraying acts likely to have caused serious injury to a person’s private parts.
He pled guilty to all charges at Exeter Magistrates’ Court on February 24.
The defendant was ordered to pay £85 court costs and a surcharge of £114 as well as to carry out 100 hours of unpaid work under a supervision order lasting a year.