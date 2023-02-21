An Okehampton man pleaded guilty to driving without a licence or insurance at Exeter Magistrates' Court yesterday (Monday, February 20).
Kevin Foskett, 34 of Okehampton pleaded guilty to having committed both offences on January 17 last year where he was identified by police driving a vehicle (a Volkswagen Polo) at the M5 Junction 19-20 in Bristol which was not insured and whilst he was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence.
Mr Foskett has been remanded on unconditional bail until April 6 this year, with the case have been adjourned in order for a pre-sentence report to be prepared. He must attend Courtroom 4 of Exeter Magistrates' Court at 2pm on April 6, when sentencing will take place.