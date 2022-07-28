Okehampton vets ready to deal with animal antics at Okehampton Show
With so many animals expected to show up at the Okehampton Show next week, on-site vets are a must and Devon and Cornwall’s Penbode Vets has once again risen to the occasion.
During a day filled with dog shows, horse jumping and livestock displays, Penbode Vets’ marketing manager, Katy Stanlake knows all too well the amount of hard work the vets face.
She said: ‘ The show vets have to be there at seven in the morning to see all the animals coming off the trailers to check they are not dehydrated, have any infectious diseases and have access to shade as some don’t have gazebos. You can’t really see every animal since they are all around so you kind of walk around.
‘With the horses you have to stay by them all the time watching the show jumping and hunting classes because they might hurt themselves. You also work closely with the horse ambulance to see if the horse needs to be taken away for treatment.’
Armed with painkillers, sedatives and anti-anxiety medicines, the veterinary practice will be focusing on looking after the horses this year and has booked two of their vets who will be on hand throughout the day.
Luckily though, the vets are often not needed as the animals on show have been primed to perfection by their owners in order to win the prizes on offer.
That is not to say there have not been incidents in the past including a badly bitten dog, a spooked horse, and strange walkie-talkie messages, though never a cattle or sheep stampede, according to Katy.
As a local practice, Penbode Vets is perhaps one of the best to do the day’s job, said Katy, as many of the vets have treated the animals in the Okehampton area before. ‘They already know the animal’s history and can give better advice as a result,’ she added.
