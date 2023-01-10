Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 21-year-old man from the Okehampton area.
James Jordan is wanted in connection with an investigation into reports of a serious assault, driving offences and the breach of a community order.
Enquiries have been made by police to locate him and officers are now appealing to the public for information on his whereabouts.
Jordan is described as white, 5ft 7in tall, with light brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who sees Jordan is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting log number 290 of 31 December 2022.
General information about his whereabouts can be passed on to police on 101 or anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.