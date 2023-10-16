Devon and Cornwall Police have launched an appeal for information after a 15-year-old went missing.
Kayla Steer hasn't been seen since Sunday, October 8.
A spokesperson for Devon and Cornwall Police said: "Police are concerned for the welfare of 15-year-old Kayla Steer, who has been reported missing from the Stratton area of Bude.
"Kayla was last seen on Sunday 8 October. She also has links to the Barnstaple and Okehampton areas.
"She is described as a while female, around 5ft 6ins tall and of stocky build. She has long black hair and may be wearing leggings and a cream-coloured bomber jacket.
"If you have seen Kayla or know of her whereabouts, please call 999 quoting log 914 of 8 October."