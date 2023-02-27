THE ongoing saga of repeated road closures in Bow is certainly causing some concern for motorists and local residents alike - and daytime works will continue all week this week.
Problems with leaking pipes belonging to Bow Water, the local group which supplies some of the village with water, have resulted in the road being dug up to enable repairs on many occasions.
It, and subsequent works, has also contributed to the number of potholes in the main thoroughfare, which has also caused many comments from concerned motorists.
This week surveying work has begun in the main thoroughfare through the village which is resulting in the road being closed each day from 9am to 3pm.
Today, Monday, February 27, the works have been in the bottom half of the village, resulting in the A3072 road being open as far as the crossroads.
Local resident Liz Ledsham recently wrote to South West Water about the road closures (as printed in the “Courier” on February 23).
Liz writes: “I have just received a reply which states that, despite being told by Devon County Council roads department that the closures were requested by South West Water, they were in fact due to Bow Water.
“This means that Bow Water has dug up the road in exactly the same place three times since November, following a serious leak which lasted 11 months.
“Is it not time that this company was closed down and its customers transferred to a water company that has the resources to operate effectively and without disrupting the lives of the majority of residents and motorists in the area?
“It’s just sad to see an historic part of Bow history falling into disrepair because of lack of money and investment in infrastructure.”
Some properties in Bow were recently without water for several days as a result of the water leaks and slow repair situations.
Some of the old Bow Water pipework, believed to be more than 100 years old, has been blamed for these issues.
Residents were angry and upset that they had been left without water.
• Have you been inconvenienced by road closures in Bow? Were you left without water? Do you know how the situation can be resolved?
Why not share your views with fellow “Courier” readers?