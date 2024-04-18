School days are calling for former alumni from Tavistock School.
The Tavistock Reunion Association are holding their annual reunion on Saturday, 11 May at the Bedford Hotel starting at 7pm.
Any pupils who left the school over ten years ago are invited to come along, meet up with old friends and reminisce with an evening of nostalgia.
Sue Swanborough, former pupil of Tavistock Comprehensive School who lives in Bristol and helps organise the get together, said: “The reunion is open to all who attended Tavistock School in the past in all its guises.
“It’s always wonderful to watch people who haven’t seen since leaving school just meeting up and taking up where they left off.
“We know from past years, that these annual reunions rekindle friendships and that they stay in touch and even hold class/year reunions of their own.”
The association was started life 34 years ago with a meeting of pupils and staff that had left school 25 years or more, and lived locally.
Now it attracts between 50 to 70 ex-pupils who return to Tavistock from all over the world including Scotland, Wales, Norfolk, Chile, Canada and Australia, to catch up with old classmates.
There is a charge of £7 per person or £10 per couple for the evening which includes a year’s membership of the association and a copy of their Phoenix magazine.
The publication, which is produced each April, includes articles written by former pupils on their life experiences, for example being in the Australian air force, memories of Tavistock Grammar in the 1940s, or nine months of backpacking around Asia after retirement, and also includes contact details of all members.
This year the local Tavistock Area Support Services (TASS) will also be in attendance on the evening capturing information for their TASS Life Stories project.
The TASS volunteers are cataloging stories and memories of former pupils and staff of all Tavistock schools for their ‘A Tale of Three Schools: Preserving Tavistock’s Educational Heritage’ project using a grant funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.
For further information on the reunion, email [email protected] or visit the Tavistock Reunion Association’s Facebook page.