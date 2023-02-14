POLICE in Newton Abbot are offering people the chance to shop a love rat on Valentine’s Day.

On their Facebook page the town’s police say: ‘Today is Valentine’s Day – a day to celebrate your relationship!

‘We don’t want you to forget those ex’s that did you wrong either!

‘Do you have an ex-valentine and know they have outstanding warrants?

‘Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car?

‘Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.

‘This Valentine’s Day special starts off with a set of limited-edition silver bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodation which includes professional glamour shots.

‘This special is topped off with a special Valentine’s dinner.

‘We know this special is so incredible that you may be tempted to provide additional referrals.

People have been quick to comment, including:

‘We don't blame you; our call handlers are standing by awaiting your call.’

‘Love this well done I got an ex sadly he's not wanted’

‘Lol loving this. The police do have a sense of humour after all’

‘ I’m howling. This is so funny’

‘This is brilliant’