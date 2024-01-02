The rail line between Crediton and Okehampton has been closed due to the roof of the footbridge at Okehampton Railway Station being partially blown onto the track at Okehampton Railway Station.
Earlier this afternoon GWR has announced that due to heavy rain, flooding the railway between Crediton and Barnstaple, the line has been closed.
It says that train services running to and from these stations may be canceled, delayed or revised.
Disruption is expected until at least 3pm.
Please check with the train operators before attempting to travel by train.
There is a fallen tree in Exeter Road, Okehampton.
There is severe traffic disruption in Okehampton due to the closure of one lane of the A30 near Whiddon Down due to flooding of the highway.
Many areas of Okehampton are currently suffering from a loss of electricity say National Grid.