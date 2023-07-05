Get Changed Theatre made raised £150 at its most recent coffee morning which took place at the end of last month to mark learning disabilities awareness week.
Refreshment were provided and some attendees managed to pick up some amazing raffle prizes which included a holiday trip.
Sunita Chauhan from Get Changed Theatre said everyone enjoyed themselves and, though the hot weather meant many people chose to enjoy the sun instead, there was a good turnout at the church hall where the event was held.
Get Changed Theatre is an amateur dramatics group based in Okehampton for adults with learning disabilities.