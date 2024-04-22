The manager of a Tavistock cafe completed the London Marathon in memory of his stepdad.
Paul Mckenzie, 49, was overjoyed at finishing the 26 miles in four hours and 25 minutes on Sunday (April 21).
He said: “’I’m really happy with my time, especially considering my preparations were not as I would have liked with later than planned training and not being as fit as I‘d have liked when I started training and also losing my mum.”
Paul, who lives in Yelverton, has not had the best preparation for the marathon as his mum Jan died, aged 77, last year of a catastrophic brain bleed, which set back his training.
He said: “It’s been such a bad winter for training and my mum died, which really set me back through the grief and it drained me of energy. But I’m so motivated for the cause that means so much to me.”
He thanked everyone who has supported him at Bob’s Cafe in Tavistock, where he is the manager.
A customer donations pot in the cafe has raised more than £1,000 of the £2,500 he has raised so far for Alzheimer’s Research UK.
Paul chose the charity because his stepdad John, whom he regards as his ‘dad’, died from dementia after a nine-year fight against the symptoms.
John, who died in 2017 aged 81, was a Tavistock cabbie who worked for Bernie’s Taxis, in Tavistock, and was ex-Household Cavalry.
“Our dad was the reason I'm running and my inspiration. But it was mum that was there with me at the end everytime my legs thought about stopping I looked at her photo and found more energy, more determination, talking to her, asking her to give me strength and strength was what I found.
“She was one of my biggest cheerleaders and was so proud when I completed my runs. I hope she had a massive smile on her face when I somehow made it to the finish against all odds.”
He thanked his boss Bob Vella, his partner Danni Lovering and everyone who has donated via his JustGiving page (search for Paul aka Macca). To donate, see QR code below.