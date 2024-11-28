Okehampton Baptist Church have been preparing for their annual Pantivity, with this year’s theme being ‘The Godfather’.
The Pantivity, which is a pantomime and nativity hybrid, will be shown on Friday, December 6 at 6pm and Saturday, December 7 at 3pm.
All performances will be held at Okehampton Baptist Church on Fore Street.
Tickets are £1 which also includes a tea buffet after the curtains close.
Jo Morgan from the Baptist Church said: “I don’t think theres any other pantivity in the country, it’s an absolutely great opportunity for the community to come together and have fun.
“We’ve already had people say how glad they are to get a ticket for this year because the atmosphere before was so brilliant and it’s a great start to their Christmas. It’s all just a laugh!”
Andrew Morgan, the writer of the play, starts crafting the pantivity in the summer, with a different theme and jokes every year.
Last year, the pantivity had a Wild West theme as Wise Men from the East meet the Wild West Cowboys.
This year Okehampton Baptist Church will see an Italian mafia boss and nativity mix, as inspired by the 1972 Francis Ford Coppola film, The Godfather.
The hour and a half play has been a beloved event in Okehampton for 12 years with young and old always in attendance.
Rehearsals have been underway every week since October with actors and actresses from all backgrounds taking part and having a laugh.
This will be the third pantivity since the play was put on hold for two years due to Covid.
Tickets are available from Okehampton Photo Centre (West Street) or Ruth Wilson on 07746 001957
A very limited tickets number of tickets are still available.