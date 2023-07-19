It comes as the council has revealed that new photo-ID laws means it has to pay £50,000 more for staff to run elections.Councillors on the communities and resources committee were discussing how to allocate surplus reserve funds of more than £850,000 and agreed to spend more than £320,000 of it on addressing retention and recruitment of staff and training, as well as meeting the costs of agency staff.Cllr Lauren Bright (Lib Dem, Great Torrington) asked if some money could be used to increase the councillors’ ‘locality fund’ – which they use for projects in areas they represent – from £1,000 to £2,000.“Local causes are more important than ever, with cuts to central government funding for all sorts of things, and our communities are relying more and more on the voluntary groups to actually do things to make the towns better and those in turn benefit Torridge,” she said.