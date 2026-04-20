The thriving community arts, history and activities in Tavistock are being highlighted in a bid to place the town under the cultural spotlight.
Tavistock has submitted its expression of interest to become UK Town of Culture 2028 and promote itself to a national audience, one of more than 200 towns to do so.
The competition is a brand new Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) initiative.
Inspired by the success of the flagship UK City of Culture, it aims to "celebrate towns and help to create a lasting cultural legacy”.
The competition follows the UK City of Culture competition in 2009, which celebrated the enormous contribution people and places across the UK have made to its cultural life. Previous city winners staged a year’s programme of cultural activity rooted on local identities and drawing on strengths and stories.
The government will select the best small, medium and large towns from the applications it receives.
One of these will be named UK Town of Culture 2028 and receive £3m, while the other two finalists will each receive £250,000 to deliver an ‘ambitious’ programme of cultural activity in 2028.
A small group is leading Tavistock’s bid, representing a wide range of the town’s main organisations.
Tim Randell, a board member of the artistic Tavistock Festival, said: “Of course we emphasised the wealth of current artistic and musical talent around the area and the many events and festivals that happen throughout the year, reliant on the town’s enthusiastic army of volunteers.”
Bid group member artist John Dixon, also a trustee at the town’s old Printworks arts venue, said: “We now wait patiently to see if we have been shortlisted which could be in May or June this year.
He said: “If the news is positive and we are successful, then further work involving the whole town will need to be done over the summer and autumn to prepare a full programme of cultural events and a detailed application.”
The bid showcases Tavistock’s rich history, its abbey, its mining heritage and its status as the birthplace of Sir Francis Drake and the home of the cream tea.
John said the bid also had to highlight Tavistock’s challenges: “Whilst we were able to paint a rosy picture of the town’s achievements, we also had to highlight some of our weaknesses and challenges.
“The bid therefore champions the need to do more to engage with young people, to improve accessibility for those with disabilities or who feel isolated, particularly our surrounding villages, and to be more inclusive for those who are new to the town.”
“The town centre and our independent local businesses also need to feel the economic benefits that come from a thriving cultural scene,” said Janna Sanders, manager of Tavistock BID.
John added: “If we aren’t shortlisted, our group has vowed to continue promoting the cultural highlights of the town to a national audience and to work hard to improve the town’s arts, music and heritage offer.
“We are encouraged by the wide levels of support already received from individuals and organisations and are looking forward to further conversations and engagement with the town over coming months.”
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