As a lifelong resident of North Tawton I fully endorse Jennifer Reynolds’ letter dated March 30 2023 with reference to the closure of Okehampton cottage hospital.
On a personal note we had a very well-attended open meeting in North Tawton where our late doctor spoke and also a meeting in Okehampton where a gentleman from Salisbury came to address our objections when the closure was first suggested.
Unfortunately we did not win the day! And it was closed in 2017. The powers that be decided Exeter Hospital more suitable for maternity, general after care and old age care etc. I witnessed new beds being carried out of Okehampton cottage hospital. I visited three close friends all who had their final days cared for with care and compassion in Okehampton.
With closure of the cottage hospitals it puts more pressure on the hospitals left resulting in queuing ambulances, lack of beds and overworked staff.
I beg of the decision makers to re-evaluate this action and use the building for the purpose it was built.
Kennedy Gregory
North Tawton