“The smart move is to avoid as much of the planning system as possible, and the Government has given us a tool for the job called Permitted Development Rights (PDRs). These rights allow us to change a wide variety of commercial buildings into residential use without having to apply for full planning permission. In most cases, we’ll still need council approval, however with PDR’s there is a short and prescriptive list of things they can object to. So, you know what boxes you need to tick beforehand, plus the council must determine the application within eight weeks, otherwise it is automatically approved. You will still need full planning permission if you are changing the elevations of the building, but that should not be contentious – the change of use is the important one, and with PDRs, the council’s hands are effectively tied.