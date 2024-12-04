THE streets of North Tawton were busy during the morning of Sunday, December 1 when 60 people, all dressed as Santas, took part in the second Santa Dash around the town to help raise funds for the local primary school.
Before setting off from the school everyone had a warm-up session with Amy Paddon, personal trainer, who works in Okehampton but lives in North Tawton.
They were set off on the dash from the school gates by Evie Compton, organiser for the Friends of North Tawton School (FONTS).
Their route took them to Strawberry Fields, across the roundabout into Moor View, the Park, Butts Way, Gostwyck Close, Barkers Way, Fore Street, the Town and up Exeter Street to finish at the school.
There they found tea, coffee and mince pies available. First home had only taken 10 minutes or so, with everyone back within half-an-hour, even the toddlers.
There were many people along the route who clapped and cheered on those taking part.
Fortunately the weather was kind for the runners.
This was not a race and all the runners received a medal. There were marshals at the various road crossings.
Evie explained that the route was exactly one mile long and that everyone had a fun time completing the course.
She added that last year’s Santa Dash raised £500 and that the money was used to pay for school trips and resources.