This bank holiday weekend RunFitRunFast hit the trails, coastal paths and tarmac, with races all across Devon.
First up on Saturday, saw Natalie Bonney take on the tough Race the Tide race on the Flete Estate at Mothecombe. As the name suggests its a coastal race where the aim is to finish before the sea returns!
Following the trail theme Rob Jinman, Steve Cox and Sam White took on the Langstone Fell Race, which is part of the SW Fell series. Following a steep incline up to Cox Tor, the race goes across the moor before returning to Peter Tavy.
Rob was first home in 14th, before being followed in by Steve and Sam.
The last event of the weekend saw Holly Fitzgerald and coach Ben Neale take on the Great West Run in Exeter. A tough out and back route, including numerous hills did not put them off. With Holly achieving one of her best results to date, coming in third lady overall in the half in 1h27m. Ben tackled the 10km, finishing second overall in 32m50s.
Well done to everyone who ran this weekend, we have three groups this week, please get in contact for more details.