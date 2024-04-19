A team of fleet-footed girls and boys from Whitchurch Primary have been celebrating their running prowess.
Whitchurch fielded over 20 children in the OCRA (Okehampton Community Recreation Association) Tavistock area schools cross-country tournament of three races in The Meadows, on Whitchurch Down and Yelverton aerodrome.
The youngsters had to battle driving rain in the first race and strong winds in the second. They finished first for large schools Y3/4 and Y5/6, while four children won individual medals.
George Lake 1st Y3/4 boys, Rufus Ellis-Knapp 2nd Y3/4 boys, Olivia Walkerdine 1st Y5/6 girls and Harriet Silvester 2nd Y 5/6 girls. Olivia and Harriet, both in Y5, beat older children. Olivia and George came first girl and boy in their age group in the Tavi 13 Primary Challenge.
The team train with an after-school club with hill sprints and runs on Whitchurch Down, preparing them for the real thing.