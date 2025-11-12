Today, Wednesday, November 12, delivers moderate rain in Okehampton, with occasional lighter spells and temperatures near 14°C dropping to about 12°C at night. Skies may stay grey, offering a damp start and continuing into the evening. The rain intensity may vary throughout. Unsettled spells remain likely. Expect damp conditions overall.
Tomorrow sees patchy rain continuing, with highs near 14°C and lows about 10°C. Conditions might remain cloudy, so the damp feeling lingers through the afternoon. Rain chances should taper off by late evening, offering a slight break before another shift arrives. Breezes stay mild overall.
The next day is set for moderate rain, with temperatures near 13°C and dipping to about 9°C. Showers are expected from morning into early evening, possibly intensifying mid-afternoon. Damp conditions might persist into the night, with limited clearing until later. Umbrellas remain necessary, as persistent rain could be heavier at times.
Another day brings overcast conditions, with temperatures near 10°C and lows about 8°C by nightfall. Dry spells appear likely, offering a calmer outlook after recent wet weather. Grey skies remain overhead, though rain seems minimal. The day might feel cool, so that persistent cloud cover keeps sunshine in short supply.
This weekend wraps up with cooler air, featuring highs near 8°C and lows about 2°C. Overcast skies persist, yet occasional clear spells may brighten moments. Conditions stay mostly dry, bringing respite from recent showers. Crisp air moves in later, hinting at a chillier night before the new week dawns. The air feels seasonally cool.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.