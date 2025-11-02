Today, Sunday, November 2 in Okehampton is expected to have frequent moderate rain, occasionally heavy in the morning. Temperatures near 10°C will keep conditions chilly, with evening values about 6°C. Cloud cover remains thick, and passing drizzle appears likely through the afternoon, ensuring a damp weather outlook. Breezes might pick up later, giving a brisk feel.
Tomorrow, Monday, should bring lighter showers in the morning, with patchy rain lingering through the day. Daytime readings hover near 14°C, while overnight lows rest about 11°C. Cloudy skies remain in place, but brief breaks from the rain are possible into the afternoon. Winds remain moderate, making things feel cooler.
The following day, Tuesday, looks unsettled with moderate rain potentially carrying on through midday. Temperatures near 13°C will stay mild, with evenings around 12°C. Intermittent drizzle could appear, keeping conditions fairly damp. Sporadic gusts may accompany the showers, though no prolonged downpours are foreseen.
Midweek arrives with heavier downpours on Wednesday, and maximum temperatures about 14°C. Expect nighttime values near 13°C, accompanied by persistent rainfall. Showers remain frequent, though a few lighter spells might develop briefly. Occasional thunder is unlikely but not impossible, so the day may feel quite stormy.
Later in the week, Thursday, sees moderate rain returning along with brisk winds. Afternoon readings hover near 11°C, while conditions sink to about 8°C overnight. Occasional breaks in the cloud may appear, but overall wet weather prevails as the week continues. Blustery conditions are anticipated, especially later on, making the air feel even cooler.
This article was automatically generated
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.